Title Sponsor: Jackson Hospital

by Janae Smith

From emergency care to in-office appointments within our clinic setting, Jackson Hospital is here for you. We offer telehealth appoints via phone or computer to new and existing patients. When you need us, for as long as you need us, Jackson Hospital is here for you.

Jackson Hospital is committed to the River Region community as we stand on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19. Keeping patients healthy and safe is central to our mission. The Jackson Hospital staff remain consistent in year-round emergency preparedness training; as our protocols to care for patients ensures the safety of hospital staff, visitors and the community. Additionally, we are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health to coordinate pandemic response efforts.