MPS Temporarily Closes Capitol Heights Middle School Due to COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is having to close another school due to COVID-19.

Capitol Heights Middle School will be closed for 14 calendar days starting Wednesday, September 1. The school is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, September 15.

During the closing, MPS officials say the school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return.

Officials say teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork during the closure.

Capitol Heights is the fourth MPS school to have to temporarily close since the beginning of the school year. Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School were closed last week. They are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 13. Southlawn Middle School closed on Tuesday, August 31 and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 14.