Pay It Forward: Konica Harris of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew



Four years ago, C.J. Knight was a freshman football player at Park Crossing High School and was severely injured at football practice, paralyzing him from the chest down. Since then his mother, Konica Harris, has been his caregiver 24/7.

“Coming from a teenager or something like that tragically happening to someone at that age of 14, it could be mentally challenging. He has his days. He’s doing well,” said Harris.

Konica had to quit her job and become a full time caregiver to C.J., which would include many long stays in the hospital.

Janice Woodson did not know Konica before the accident. But she was drawn to Konica’s situation. And became a loyal friend.

“The thing that drew me to her was that she was so humble. She doesn’t ask anybody for anything, but she is willing to accept the minimal, small support of what you can offer her. She’s just a humble, gracious young lady. The thing that really has drawn me to her as well is the fact that even though this child has been injured severely for the rest of his life, she takes it in stride. And she is his 24/7 caregiver and by her personality and when you talk to her, you would never know that,” said Woodson.