Prattville Man Killed after Being Hit by Car While Working in Construction Zone

by Alabama News Network Staff

JEMISON, Ala. (AP) – A state worker was killed after being hit by a car in a road construction zone on a state highway.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 33-year-old Brandon F. Barber of Prattville was killed. in the Monday morning accident. Barber was struck when a car failed to yield to the traffic control sign he was holding within a construction zone.

The accident occurred two miles south of Jemison on Alabama Highway 91. Barber was employed by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident remains under investigation.

