Red Cross Provides Update for Hurricane Ida Evacuees

by Alabama News Network Staff

The American Red Cross of Alabama & Mississippi has given Alabama News Network an update on its response to Hurricane Ida.

“We are experiencing a very high volume of calls, mainly from Louisiana,” Annette Rowland, communications and marketing director for the American Red Cross of Alabama & Mississippi said. “We are working to get more staff to the call center.”

Rowland says their offices are closed due to the pandemic and teams are focused on sheltering people affected by Ida right now.

She says if someone is in need of shelter, a location can be found here.

She says someone is in need of supplies, please have them reach out on Facebook or Twitter. She says they are working with officials to assess community needs and will know more soon.

Rowland says the American Red Cross is not providing vouchers for hotel stays. She says that is a rumor and is untrue.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been faced with untrue rumors that it is paying for hotel rooms.