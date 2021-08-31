Some City Council Members Are Expressing Safety Concerns for Panhandlers

by Ja Nai Wright

Some Montgomery City council members are addressing safety concerns involving panhandlers. This is not about the legality of panhandling, the main concern from some city officials is the possibility of traffic accidents due to people soliciting goods or services on the sides of major roads and highways.

Montgomery has seen an increase in homeless people and others holding up signs asking for money or other services on major intersections though out the city. This has caused some concern for the safety of those people and motorists who are driving on these roads.

They are not trying to prevent panhandling or put a stop to it they just want all Montgomery residents to be safe.

The committee is currently working with state officials and lawyers to ensure they can pass an ordinance without taking away anyone’s first amendment rights.

“we need to form a way to get the people out of the traffic um so that’s the plan for this its safety. when somebody steps off the curb and they are in the median then the next cars got to move so its just a matter of time before we have an accident or someone gets severely injured.” – Ed Grimes, District 1 City Councilman