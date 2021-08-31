Still Dealing with Ida’s Impacts Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Ida continues to weaken and it a tropical depression centered over North Mississippi this morning. We remain east of the center of circulation, so Alabama will still have to deal with the affects of Ida today.

LATEST ON IDA: The center of Tropical Depression Ida was located near latitude 34.1 North, longitude 88.9 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph, and Ida is expected to continue gradually accelerating to the northeast over the next couple days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Ida will track across the Middle Tennessee Valley, Lower Ohio Valley, and northern Mid-Atlantic through Thursday, producing the following rainfall totals: Portions of the Southeast, including the western Florida panhandle, eastern and northern Alabama, and northern Georgia: An additional 1 to 3 inches through Wednesday morning.

TORNADOES: The threat for a few tornadoes will be centered today across eastern Alabama, western Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

FOR ALABAMA: Breezy conditions, periods of heavy rainfall, and the threat for tornadoes highlights our forecast for our Tuesday. Through today, we are still seeing those bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, and embedded tornadoes rotate around Ida. One has been working across the state this morning, and as we get daytime heating, we should see another one or two develop. With the continued threat for quick, spin-up tornadoes, the SPC maintains much of Alabama in threat for severe weather today, with the level 2 of 5 for much of East Alabama. This is where the better dynamics will be today, and we will likely see a tornado watch issued today.

Again, tropical tornadoes a usually very quick to spin-up, and last a few minutes, with very little warning lead time. Just make sure you remain weather aware today.

Heavy rainfall will persist at times as well, with another 1-3 inches possible, again heavier amounts will be across East Alabama, and the threat for Flash Flooding persist, and the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for much of Alabama.

Finally, the rain rain will taper off tonight as Ida pulls away from Alabama, and any we expect just a few lingering, widely scattered showers for tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air settles into the state tomorrow night, and we are looking at very nice early September weather Thursday through the long Labor Day Weekend with sunny days, clear cooler nights, and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with lows mostly in the 60s. Great weather for both high school and college football games across the Deep South.

Stay safe, better weather days are ahead!!!

Ryan