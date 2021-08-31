Wetumpka High School to Shift to Virtual for the Remainder of the Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Elmore County high school will shift soon to a virtual platform.

Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said Wetumpka High School will shift to virtual starting Wednesday and continue through Friday of this week.

Dennis said the reason for the shift is due to the number of personnel currently out.

“COVID is compounding the attendance issue,” said Superintendent Richard Dennis. “We are unable to fill all of the absences and unable to cover classes, so when we reach that point, we consider a virtual platform.”

Dennis said after the situation will be evaluated over the weekend, a notification will be sent to faculty, staff, students, and parents regarding the expected return date to in-person instruction on campus.