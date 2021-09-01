College Football Games Boost Montgomery Economy

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Things are beginning to reopen, and events are coming back to the Capital City.

Three College football games in the next five days are expected to give a major boost to local businesses.

” Last week the Buckmasters was over at the Renaissance, outstanding participation, so imagine what these football games are going to do this weekend.”

Two games are at Cramton Bowl and an Alabama State home football game will bring thousands to Montgomery.

The City of Montgomery has canceled or scaled back some events surrounding this weekend, “We had to scale back some of the events that we would have had. Hopefully we’ll be able to have all of those next year.” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Officials are expecting thousands of visitors between all three games.