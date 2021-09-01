Convicted sheriff asks for new trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking a judge for a new trial as he seeks to overturn his conviction on theft and ethics charges. A defense lawyer argued in Monday and Tuesday court filings that there were multiple legal errors at the trial. The defense claimed those mistakes included closing the courtroom to spectators and the media for a day during jury selection. Such new trial requests are rarely granted after a conviction, but mark the beginning of defense efforts to appeal the conviction. A judge sentenced Blakely to three years behind bars.

