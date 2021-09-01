COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Sept. 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. New statistics show the deficit of ICU beds is still growing.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, the state has 1,542 staffed ICU beds, but 1,634 ICU patients. That makes the deficit 92 beds. The shortage was 84 beds on Tuesday.

54% of those in ICU have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 2,880 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 52 of them are children. The numbers from Tuesday were 2,873 and 55.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 13% are fully vaccinated.