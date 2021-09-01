McIntyre Comprehensive Academy Closed Due to COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is closing McIntyre Comprehensive Academy for 14 calendar days due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

McIntyre will be closed starting Thursday, Sept. 2. The school is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 16.

MPS says the school building will be cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return. MPS says teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

This is the fifth MPS school to be closed because of COVID-19. Among the other schools that are temporarily closed, Capitol Heights Middle School is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, September 15. Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 13. Southlawn Middle School is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 14.