Opelika Police Seeking Burglary Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say they need your help in finding a suspect wanted in a string of business burglaries.

Police want to find 39-year-old Henry Curtis Greer. He is wanted for several burglaries and thefts that happened on Friday, August 27, and on Wednesday, September 1, in the 1400 block of Geneva Street.

Police say they have five felony warrants on Greer for burglary and theft.

If you can help police find Greer, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.