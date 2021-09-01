SEPTEMBER ’21: One Place Family Justice

Our Mission is to provide a comprehensive service and support center which affords greater safety, access to services and confidentiality for victims and their families by co-locating services under one roof.

  • Our vision is to Reduce homicides
  • Increase victim safety;
  • Empower victims;
  • Reduce fear and anxiety for victims and their children;
  • Reduce recantation and minimization;
  • Wrap the victim in services;
  • Hold offenders accountable

ONE PLACE Family Justice Center is where victims can go to plan for their safety, have an advocate, talk with a police officer, meet with a prosecutor, obtain information on shelters and obtain sexual assault services.

[TO DONATE DIRECTLY CLICK HERE]

