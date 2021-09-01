SEPTEMBER ’21: One Place Family Justice

by Janae Smith

Our Mission is to provide a comprehensive service and support center which affords greater safety, access to services and confidentiality for victims and their families by co-locating services under one roof.

Our vision is to Reduce homicides

Increase victim safety;

Empower victims;

Reduce fear and anxiety for victims and their children;

Reduce recantation and minimization;

Wrap the victim in services;

Hold offenders accountable

ONE PLACE Family Justice Center is where victims can go to plan for their safety, have an advocate, talk with a police officer, meet with a prosecutor, obtain information on shelters and obtain sexual assault services.

[TO DONATE DIRECTLY CLICK HERE]