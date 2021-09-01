SEPTEMBER ’21: One Place Family Justice
Our Mission is to provide a comprehensive service and support center which affords greater safety, access to services and confidentiality for victims and their families by co-locating services under one roof.
- Our vision is to Reduce homicides
- Increase victim safety;
- Empower victims;
- Reduce fear and anxiety for victims and their children;
- Reduce recantation and minimization;
- Wrap the victim in services;
- Hold offenders accountable
ONE PLACE Family Justice Center is where victims can go to plan for their safety, have an advocate, talk with a police officer, meet with a prosecutor, obtain information on shelters and obtain sexual assault services.
[TO DONATE DIRECTLY CLICK HERE]
|Date
|Weather Prediction
|Weather at Dannelly
|ANN Donation
|Air Now Donation
|09/01/2021
|09/02/2021
|09/03/2021
|09/04/2021
|09/05/2021
|09/06/2021
|09/07/2021
|09/08/2021
|09/09/2021
|09/10/2021
|09/11/2021
|09/12/2021
|09/13/2021
|09/14/2021
|09/15/2021
|09/16/2021
|09/17/2021
|09/18/2021
|09/19/2021
|09/20/2021
|09/21/2021
|09/22/2021
|09/23/2021
|09/24/2021
|09/25/2021
|09/26/2021
|09/27/2021