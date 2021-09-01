Some Storms Today, Then Lower Humidity Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: It will be a warm, humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. A surface boundary will drop into the state, and that should produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours and some of these storms could pack a punch; highs today will be in the upper 80s.

TOMORROW THROUGH LABOR DAY: A very dry airmass follows the front tonight, and the stage is set for some very nice weather for Alabama and the Deep South Thursday through the holiday weekend. Sunny days, fair pleasant nights, and lower humidity levels. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark, with lows in the 60s. It doesn’t get much better in early September around here.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks mostly dry for the rest of next week; there could be a day or two with some risk of isolated showers, but no sign of any widespread rain opportunities. Highs will be mostly in the lower 90s.

IN THE TROPICS: Ida is out of here, Julian has come and gone, Kate is fading away, Larry is just formed, but there are no immediate threats to the U.S.

A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves westward or west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America. Thereafter, land interaction with Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will likely limit further development of this system. Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula late this week and this weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan