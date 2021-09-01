Two Electrical Workers Contracted to Alabama Power Killed on Duty in Jefferson County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two electric company employees contracted to work with Alabama Power were killed while working on storm restoration.

WBMA-TV reports that the Pike Electric workers were on duty near an intersection in Adger, about 23 miles southwest of Birmingham, just before noon when the accident happened, according to the The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Pike Electric spokesman James Banner said the company is “interviewing the crew and just doing a full investigation.” He added that the company was praying for the victims’ families.

The identities of the two employees will not be released until after their next of kin is notified.

