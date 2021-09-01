Wednesday Started Sunny, But Storms Possible Later

by Ben Lang

Ida’s impacts to our area are part of history. Wednesday started on a much sunnier note than Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday did. While it looks nice, temperatures are much warmer because of it. Many locations were near or north of 90° by noon, and due to fairly high humidity, heat indices were already near 100°. Wednesday afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. However, showers and storms are in the forecast too. It seems that the prime time for these storms won’t be until the late afternoon and evening. With a Biscuits game and the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in town tonight, keep in mind that rain could impact these events.

Rain could persist beyond midnight tonight, but comes to an end overnight. Expect a clearing sky afterward, with lows near 70° early Thursday morning. Thursday features a mostly sunny sky with highs approaching 90°. However, it looks like the humidity stays lower, thanks to a front moving through our area Wednesday night. The lower humidity results in low temperatures falling into the 60s Thursday night.

Friday looks a bit more cloudy but still features plenty of sunshine. The forecast remain rain-free through Saturday, but there’s a small chance for rain Sunday and Labor Day. Otherwise, expect hot afternoons with highs in the low 90s for the holiday weekend. Outside of any rain, you can generally expect a partly cloudy sky.

The rain chance might become a bit better towards the middle of next week. However, run to run model agreement has not been great so far for that time-frame. Looks like temperatures still warm to near 90° each afternoon with lows near 70°.