Abandoned Downtown Montgomery Apartment Complex Getting Major Makeover

by David Lamb

A longtime eyesore in downtown Montgomery is undergoing a dramatic transformation.

Developers Jud and Tom Blount led a group that purchased the Grove Court apartments earlier this year with plans to restore the property to it’s former glory.

Abandoned since the 90’s, the apartments date back to the late 40’s and is listed on the national register of historic places.

For Jud Blount and his family, the the love affair with the unique building goes back decades. “The goal was to save the historic architecture and then find a use for it. So, we’ve gutted the building, there are five total buildings. We took out over 100 dumpsters of material. We kind of are in the design phase now.”

The next priority for the project is replacing over 1,000 windows. Blount is hoping for the restored apartment complex to open sometime in 2023.