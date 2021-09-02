ASU Volleyball: Alabama State plays in second tournament in as many weekends as they head to Campbell Invitational

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | After a tough opening weekend in Jacksonville, Alabama at the Gamecock Classic, Alabama State will take part in the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational in Buies Creek, N.C. this weekend.

The Lady Hornets face James Madison to open the weekend on Friday at 11 am and North Carolina Central at 3:30 pm. Alabama State wraps up tournament play on Saturday as they match up against host team Campbell on Saturday at 11 am.

James Madison

First Serve: 11:00 am

Site: Buies Creek, N.C. / Pope Convocation Center

Live Stats

North Carolina Central

First Serve: 3:30 pm

Live Stats

Campbell

First Serve: 3:00 pm

Live Stats

GAME NOTES

The Lady Hornets began the season with the four-team Gamecock Classic at Jacksonville State, where nine players made their Hornet debut with the season opening tournament.

Juniors MB Kalysia Bates (15 kills / 5 blocks / 23.0 points), OH Amaya Finley (18 kills / 15 digs / 20.5 points) MB Mahogany Vinson (11 kills / 7 blocks / 16.5 points) all impressed in their debut weekends after transferring to ASU.

(15 kills / 5 blocks / 23.0 points), OH (18 kills / 15 digs / 20.5 points) MB (11 kills / 7 blocks / 16.5 points) all impressed in their debut weekends after transferring to ASU. Underclassmen also had strong debuts for the Hornets, including OH Jada Rhodes while also splitting time at libero recorded 13 digs, eight kills and an assist. RS A’Nylah Cobb recorded a 13 kill, 13 dig double-double in her lone start, while freshman S Faithlynn Moss logged 11 assists and five digs in her lone appearance, both against Gardner-Webb.

while also splitting time at libero recorded 13 digs, eight kills and an assist. RS recorded a 13 kill, 13 dig double-double in her lone start, while freshman S logged 11 assists and five digs in her lone appearance, both against Gardner-Webb. Seven Lady Hornets made their first starts in Jacksonville, Alabama in MB Alexis Ratliff and L Logan Horne, along with Bates, Finley, Rhodes and Vinson.

Alabama State begins the year with 12 newcomers, including eight 2020 additions and four 2021 additions, all playing their first official seasons at Alabama State.

Alabama State was picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the preseason poll voted on by conference coaches and sports information directors.

When last seen, the Lady Hornets won the SWAC tournament championship – their sixth in eight years – and fourth consecutive conference title.

Alabama State is replacing several all-conference performers in OH Bayle’ Bennett (First Team All-SWAC), OH Taira Cottingham (First Team All-SWAC), and MB E’Laisah Young (First Team All-SWAC) among others.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University volleyball, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateVB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.