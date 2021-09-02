Body of Boater Missing Since Monday Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

A four day search on the Tallapoosa River for a missing man has ended with the discovery of his body.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the body of 76-year-old Olin Dabbs, of Jackson’s Gap, was pulled from the Tallapoosa River at approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday just south of Alabama 49 at Horseshoe Bend Road Bridge near the Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.

Family members reported Dabbs missing Monday after finding the boat they believed he used that day.

The boat was adrift just south of Dabbs’ river residence on Bottoms Road.

ALEA is still investigating the case.