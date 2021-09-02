COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Thursday, Sept. 2

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The deficit in ICU beds statewide continues to grow.

As of Thursday, Sept. 2, the state has 1,541 staffed ICU beds, but 1,661 ICU patients. That makes the deficit 120 beds. The shortage was 92 beds on Wednesday and 84 on Tuesday.

54% of those in ICU have confirmed cases of COVID-19. That percentage is steady.

There are currently 2,838 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 56 of them are children. The numbers from Wednesday were 2,880 and 52.

Among the adult patients, 83% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 14% are fully vaccinated.