Downtown Montgomery Restaurant Getting Closer to Completion

by David Lamb

The City Fed building downtown is in the midst of a massive makeover.

Once complete, the Capitol City will have a new restaurant that the man behind the project calls a diamond for downtown Montgomery.

Longtime developer and business leader Jud Blount and Executive Chef Eric Rivera are deep in the throes of their latest restaurant project, Ravello.

“Ravello is a small town off the Amalfi Coast, a special place where they do a lot of great coastal Italian cuisine”, Rivera said.

Ravello will bring to downtown Montgomery an Italian restaurant that Blount sees as a huge boost to downtown development.

“I come from a family that has invested in this city for years and I think Montgomery has great potential and the projects we are working on will push Montgomery further”, Blount said.

Ravello certainly has all the makings of a show stopper, plans call for high ceilings, open seating, beautiful mezzanines, A spacious courtyard and a scenic rooftop bar with an incredible view.

“we want them to feel like they’ve been transported.taken a step back in time. The building was built in 1926 and it’s a piece of history. We just want to continue to keep that history and bring something new and exciting to the city,” Rivera said.

And for Blount, a 3rd generation investor in Montgomery, he hopes Ravello is a springboard to a bright future for the Capitol of Dreams. “From the restaurant to the event spaces to the roof bar, I think it will be another diamond in downtown Montgomery.” While the pandemic has certainly slowed the project, Blount and Rivera are pushing for an early 2022 opening, at the very latest.