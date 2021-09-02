Former Bama, NFL Star Keith McCants Found Dead in Florida Home

Investigators say former University of Alabama and NFL star linebacker Keith McCants was found dead today at his home in Florida in a suspected drug overdose. He was 53.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home around 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.

McCants, a linebacker, was a fourth-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned All-America honors as a college player at Alabama. McCants played three seasons in Tampa, then with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals. McCants had previous drug-related arrests.

