Less Humid Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY: A very dry airmass flows into the state today behind a front, and will set the stage for very nice weather for Alabama and the Deep South tomorrow through the weekend. Sunny days, fair pleasant nights, and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the 60s, but cooler spots across North Alabama will dip into the 50s early Friday morning for a nice hint of fall in the air. By Sunday, a weak disturbance will ride the northwest flow aloft into the state and it will squeeze out some showers and thunderstorms as it moves through the state late in the day Sunday, but many locations will still remain dry.

LABOR DAY AND NEXT WEEK: Monday looks mainly dry with a partly sunny sky highs will remain in the lower 90s. For now the weather looks mostly rain-free Tuesday through Friday as showers and storms remain rather isolated with highs mostly in the lower 90s and lows around 70 degrees.

IN THE TROPICS: We now have Hurricane Larry…the center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 32.3 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected Friday and Friday night. A slightly slower west-northwestward motion is expected on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a a major hurricane by Friday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

IN THE CARIBBEAN: A small area of low pressure located near the coast of Nicaragua is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low is expected to move inland over Nicaragua this morning, but a portion of the low’s circulation could move over the Gulf of Honduras on Friday where development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur. This system could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend and early next week, but by then strong upper-level winds would likely limit significant development. Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.If it does develop and is named, it would be Mindy.

