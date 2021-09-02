Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made a murder arrest in a shooting that happened in January.

Police say 25-year-old Quindarius Minor is charged with capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Mariah Patton of Montgomery.

Police say Patton was shot in the early morning hours of January 12 in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road. She suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died on June 22.

Police say Minor was originally charged with domestic violence and attempted murder. His charge was upgraded to capital murder after Patton’s death. Police say Minor had been out on bond, but was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.