Montgomery Public School COVID-19 Closures Now Up to Seven Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced that it is closing both Park Crossing High School and Johnnie Carr Middle School for 14 days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Both schools will be closed Friday until Monday, Sept. 20. During that time, MPS says the schools will be cleaned and sanitized. Students will get assignment instructions from their teachers.

These closings bring the list to seven schools that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 since the school year began on August 16.

Here is the list of other schools, with their reopening dates:

Brewbaker Middle School – Monday, Sept. 13

Dunbar-Ramer School – Monday, Sept. 13

Southlawn Middle School – Tuesday, Sept. 14

Capitol Heights Middle School – Wednesday, Sept. 15

McIntyre Comprehensive Academy – Thursday, Sept. 16