More Sunshine And Less Humidity To End The Week

by Ben Lang

A deck of low clouds covered much of central and south Alabama early Thursday morning. However, sunshine became quite abundant by midday. That’s the case for the afternoon too. The rain chance is virtually zero, but a stray, brief, and light shower could try to form in far south Alabama. Otherwise, expect a warm day with high temperatures approaching 90°. However, the humidity stays a bit lower today. No weather woes this evening or overnight. The sky remains mainly clear, with temperatures gradually falling into the upper 60s.

The weather remains nice Friday and much of the Holiday weekend. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s Friday. The rain chance is nil. Friday night lows could fall into the 60s, then Saturday’s high temperatures rebound into the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower appears possible by late Sunday, but most of the day remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday afternoon looks hot with highs in the low 90s. Another front rolls our way late Sunday or Monday. This could produce a few showers on Labor Day. However, the rain chance doesn’t look very significant. Also, temperatures likely still reach the low 90s.

A low chance for rain remains in the forecast next Tuesday. Again, looks like many locations may miss out, with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 90° otherwise. Models show another front heading our direction next Wednesday. That could produce a slightly better chance for rain, but looks far from a washout. If the front moves to our south, then the end of next week could be drier and perhaps a touch cooler. We’ll likely get a clearer picture in the coming days.