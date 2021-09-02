State of Alabama to Use Football, Gift Cards as New COVID-19 Vaccination Incentives

by Alabama News Network Staff

With Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lagging at or near the bottom nationally, the state is turning to college football and gift cards as incentives to convince people to get the shots.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Bruno Event Team are launching the Kick Covid vaccination campaign. The campaign includes a new website, KickCovid19.com.

The statewide campaign will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at select home games for each FBS or FCS football program this fall. People will be able to receive their first shot at the game and get a $75 gift card to the home team’s bookstore as a reward.

Participating schools and dates (subject to change):

· University of West Alabama vs. North American University, September 16

· Jacksonville State University vs. University of North Alabama, September 18

· University of South Alabama vs. Alcorn State University, September 18

· Alabama State University vs. Bethune-Cookman University, September 25

· Auburn University vs. Georgia State University, September 25

· Miles College vs. Central State University, September 25

· Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University, September 25

· University of Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi, September 25

· Tuskegee University vs. Edward Waters College, October 2

· UAB vs. Liberty University, October 2

· University of North Alabama vs. Campbell University, October 2

· Alabama A&M University vs. Jackson State University, October 9

· Troy University vs. Liberty University, October 9

If you don’t wish to receive your shot at the game, you can get it up to 14 days earlier and upload information to get a voucher for $75 for the home team’s bookstore.

“These new and popular venues will provide additional opportunities for people to learn more about the virus, the vaccine and receive testing and vaccine on-site,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to utilize the power of college football as a platform for promoting the need to get vaccinated,” said Bruno Event Team CEO Gene Hallman. “The 2020 season was lacking the passion that comes from large crowds cheering for their favorite team. We need to do everything possible to ensure players and fans can safely return to stadiums to experience college football as we know and love it.”

Each school will have a dedicated promotional campaign targeted to both fans and students. Student athletes will be a significant part of the campaign messaging and promotion.

See the KickCovid19.com website for rules an eligibility.