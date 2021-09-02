Uniontown Police Make Arrest in Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Uniontown police say they have arrested the suspect in the armed robbery at a store.

Police say 63-year-old Samson Braxton was arrested in the 100 block of South Street last night. Investigators believe he is the suspect in the armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 446 Washington Street. The robbery happened shortly after 8PM Sunday.

Police say Braxton stole an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of his arrest, police say he had drug paraphernalia.

Braxton was taken to the Perry County Jail to await an appearance hearing.