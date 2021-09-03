A Montgomery Tradition: Greek Orthodox Labor Day BBQ

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery’s Greek Community is cooking again!

For the 73rd year, Montgomery’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is sponsoring what they call the Capital City’s largest Labor Day BBQ.

The church is offering pit-smoked Boston Butts, long-simmered camp stew, and of c0urse their signature mouth-watering Greek pastries.

Cooked and wrapped Boston Butts are available for $35 each through ticketed preorders.

Quarts of camp stew is sold in quarts for $14, and Greek Pastries are available in a sampler box or Bakalava box.

Any items not sold during the preorder period will be sold on a first come first serve basis during pickup hours, from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Labor Day.

This is a drive-through event.

To preorder click this link.