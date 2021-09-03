A Fairly Nice Labor Day Weekend For Our Area

by Ben Lang

Friday began on a sunny note in central and south Alabama, but clouds gradually increased during the day. By Friday evening, many locations had a mostly cloudy sky. Despite the clouds, there wasn’t any rain in our area through the afternoon, and there won’t be this evening either. Once the sun goes down, the clouds won’t be a factor anyway. The sky becomes mostly clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 60s.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90°. However, humidity still won’t be much of a factor. So while the air temperature peaks near 90°, the peak heat index won’t be much higher than that. Saturday night lows fall into the 60s in most locations once more. Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s. A cold front approaches our area late Sunday. We can’t rule out a few showers late, but Sunday looks mainly dry.

The front arrives on Labor day. However, the front may not have much atmospheric moisture to work with. That means there may not be all that much rain in our area Monday. However, we may see more cloud-cover throughout the day. Despite the front likely pushing just to our south, we probably won’t receive any noticeably cooler air. Expect highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday likely features a few showers also while the front remains nearby. Wednesday could feature a slightly better chance for rain. However, it still looks far from a washout.

Models continue to show another front arriving Wednesday. While increasing our chance for rain, it looks like this front also won’t drop our temperatures significantly. At the moment, it looks like afternoon highs still warm to the low 90s late next week. Next Thursday and Friday look mainly dry and mainly sunny. The dry weather pattern likely continues into next weekend.