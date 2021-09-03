Alabama 11-Month-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Septic Tank

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (AP) — An 11-month-old boy has died after apparently falling into a septic tank in an unincorporated community in Alabama’s Calhoun County.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Alexandria.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said the boy’s father had gone to a friend’s home to work on a car. At some point, he noticed his son was missing and went to investigate.

Wade said the manhole on the septic tank had a plastic covering that wasn’t secured. The father found the boy inside the tank, pulled him out, and began trying to resuscitate him. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, but Wade said he doesn’t expect any charges.

“It appears to be just a tragic accident,” he said.

