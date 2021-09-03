Alabama to use $12 million in relief funds to recruit nurses

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has reallocated $12.3 million of the state’s coronavirus relief funds to hire travel nurses to help state hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The Republican governor announced the move Friday as the state continues to see a surge in virus cases, straining hospital resources and staff.

Alabama on Thursday had 2,838 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, a number just below the January pandemic peak of a little over 3,000.

But the state has a record number of virus patients in intensive care, causing hospitals to covert other areas to make-shift intensive care units.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)