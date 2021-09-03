COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Friday, Sept. 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. There is a slight improvement in some of the numbers.

As of Friday, Sept. 3, there are 2,805 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 58 of them children. Thursday, there were 2,838 people and 56 children. So the number of people hospitalized has dropped somewhat.

As of Friday, the state has 1,529 staffed ICU beds, but 1,638 ICU patients. That makes the deficit 109 beds. The shortage had been 120, which makes for another improvement.

53% of those in ICU have confirmed cases of COVID-19. That percentage has been fairly steady.

Among the adult patients, 85% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.