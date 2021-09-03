New COVID-19 Alabama School Dashboard Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of September 3. The latest report shows cases have more than doubled since last week.

Overall, there were 9,195 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 4,337 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

It is important to note that State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week’s dashboard, which was the first for the new school year, should be considered a test week, as some parts of the dashboard were incomplete and not all school systems reported. That may have made the numbers artificially low.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week, with the numbers from the week before in parentheses:

Montgomery Public Schools – 209 (207)

Pike Road City Schools – Unreported (unreported)

Dallas County Schools – 97 (36)

Selma City Schools – 36 (unreported)

Autauga County Schools – Unreported (unreported)

Elmore County Schools – Unreported (unreported)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE