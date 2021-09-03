Pretty Decent Weather through Labor Day

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH LABOR DAY: Really nice early September weather highlights our forecast with sunny, hot days, and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most locations, while lows will be in the 60s and 70s. For Labor Day Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers possible statewide as moisture levels rise a bit. Nothing widespread, nothing too heavy. And, once again temperatures will reach the lower 90s Monday afternoon.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: We will keep some risk of scattered showers in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday but the days should still feature a decent amount of sun. And, the risk of a shower Friday looks low at this point. Highs through the week will remain at seasonal averages, in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

IN THE TROPICS: 1. A surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move west-northwestward across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to that area during the next couple of days. The disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, but unfavorable upper-level winds are likely to limit significant development while the system moves northwestward or northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms have decreased tonight in association with an area of disturbed weather located about 100 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. In addition, recent satellite derived wind data indicate that the system does not have a closed circulation. This disturbance is expected to move westward into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days, and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing. This system could bring showers and gusty winds to portions of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands during the next several hours. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Next two names are Mindy and Nicholas.

HURRICANE LARRY: The center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 38.9 West. Larry is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph and this motion is expected during the next few days. A turn to the northwest is forecast by early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

Have an amazing Labor Day weekend!!!

Ryan