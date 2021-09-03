UPDATE: Missing Boat Passenger on Lake Martin Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Marine Police are searching for a man who is missing in the waters of Lake Martin.

Investigators say they are searching for a 24-year-old man from Colorado, who was a passenger on the boat which had an accident this afternoon near the Willow Point Golf Course in Tallapoosa County.

On Friday, authorities identified the man as Zachary Dakota Lewis of Parker, Colorado.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are on the scene.

