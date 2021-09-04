Autauga County Schools: Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Reported

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County school system has posted weekly COVID-19 case updates as of September 2.

The school system reports 298 cases among students and staff. The week before, it was 321 cases.

Cases per school (cases for prior week in parentheses):

Prattville Kindergarten – 7 (9)

Prattville Primary – 19 (22)

Prattville Elementary – 17 (18)

Prattville Intermediate – 31 (37)

Daniel Pratt Elementary – 16 (17)

Prattville Jr. High – 66 (78)

Prattville High – 64 (72)

Second Chance – 3 (4)

Autaugaville – 2 (1)

Billingsley – 41 (38)

Pine Level Elementary – 8 (8)

Marbury Middle – 9 (8)

Marbury High – 14 (9)

Autauga Co. Technology Center – 1 (0)

Cases: Students – 268; Staff – 30

School officials say they want to do all they can to keep in-person learning in place. They say if there are positive cases affecting 10% of a school’s student body, they will consider a mask mandate, schedule change or a switch to virtual learning.

Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged.