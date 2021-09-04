Bama QB Bryce Young Throws 4 TDs as the #1 Crimson Tide Routs Miami 44-13

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) places the leather helmet from the “Old Leather Helmet Trophy” on head coach Nick Saban’s head after they defeated Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Top-ranked Alabama looks very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title.

Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut, leading a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami.

Young finished off the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to transfer Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

The Tide defense also turned in a stellar performance. Alabama sacked D’Eriq King four times, forced three turnovers and came up with a goal-line stand that snuffed out Miami’s last gasp at making a game of it.

