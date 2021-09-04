Bryan Harsin Debuts with 60-10 Win over Akron as Auburn Head Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bo Nix passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half and Auburn gave new coach Bryan Harsin a 60-10 cakewalk in his debut against Akron in the season opener for both teams.

It was a promising beginning even if it came against five-touchdown underdogs, especially for an offense and quarterback that had drawn some criticism the past couple of years.

Nix was nearly flawless his first time running the offense of Harsin and coordinator Mike Bobo, going 20-of-22 passing while hitting a couple of wide-open receivers for touchdowns.

