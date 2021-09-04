Much Drier Weekend But Rain Returns To Start The Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Saturday has been headlined by much drier conditions as well as lower rain chances throughout the day. This is due to a high pressure system to our Northeast along with drier air aloft that is being funneled to the surface. Rain chances will stay at a minimum throughout the evening, and the evening will feel noticeably drier.

TONIGHT: This evening will also be noticeably different, as the air will be drier and it will not feel as muggy. Lows will also be below average, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will almost be a copy and paste day from Saturday, with noticeably drier conditions and warm temperatures. Expects highs around 90. Clouds will be a little more numerous tomorrow, but rain chances still stay low.

8 DAY: The weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect, with relatively mild temperatures and lower humidity. However, a cold front will be moving southward and be in our area by early in the week. This will kick up our rain chances, but not lower our temperatures by too much. Rain chances will then lower back down to give us a preview of another potentially dry weekend.

TROPICS: While Hurricane Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane, it will not pose a threat to land. However, an area near the Yucatan Peninsula has been highlighted by the NHC as a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, which is also forecast to move into the Gulf.