Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin to Miss Season Opener Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has announced that he has developed a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and will miss his team’s season opener against Louisville.

The game is Monday night in Atlanta.

Kiffin said in a post on Twitter that he is vaccinated, and that there are no other members of the team who are expected to miss the game.

According to CBS Sports, the Ole Miss football team has a 100% vaccination rate.