Isolated Showers Today, But Labor Day Is Looking Rain Filled

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: There have been some isolated showers throughout the day, but a majority of the area has remained dry. Temperatures have still been below average, but areas farther south have eased into the 90s throughout the day. Most everyone else has been in the 80s. Drier air is still present as well, keeping the humidity levels at bay.

TONIGHT: As showers and storms begin to dissipate, clouds will begin to build ahead of a front that is slowly drifting southward. However, humidity is expected to remain at bay, so it will be a better feeling night. Expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: A cold front will slowly be drifting south, which will significantly increase our chance for showers and storms for the holiday. However, the front does not move out, and will be stalling just to our south, which will keep rain chances elevated beyond Monday. Expect highs tomorrow in the upper 80s, with some places seeing 90s.

8 DAY: While Sunday is shaping up to be a good end to the weekend, a cold front will slowly move southward and bring an elevated risk for showers and storms throughout the day. A similar story is setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the front stalls just to our south, which will keep those rain chances elevated. Once the front moves off, our rain chances lower exponentially, giving us a couple of drier days on the back half of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry currently has sustained winds of 125mph, which indicates a major hurricane, but is still not a current threat to land for the next several days. However, there is still an area near the Yucatan Peninsula which currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, and will ultimately end up in the Gulf of Mexico.