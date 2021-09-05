UPDATE: Montgomery Homicide Victim’s Name Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have now released the name of the woman who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan of Montgomery was found shot in the 900 block of David Drive shortly after 7 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

That location is off Wares Ferry Road, in a neighborhood behind Wares Ferry Road Elementary School.

Police say the suspect, a man, was found to have a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have a tip that can help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.