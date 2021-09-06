ALEA Encourages Everyone to End the Summer Safely this Labor Day

by Mattie Davis

Labor Day often marks the last weekend of boat rides, family cookouts, and enjoying the sun for many, and as the summer comes to an end, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging people to continue taking safety precautions.

“We just want to encourage everybody to think about all the things that they have thought about all summer long,” Cpl. Jeremy Burkett said. “A lot of time we know people are in a hurry to get those last minute trips in. We just ask everyone to be mindful and exercise cautions and patience.”

ALEA offers the following Five to Arrive Alive:

1. Prepare ahead of time. One of the simplest ways to avoid causing a traffic accident is to

get your car regularly maintained and inspect your vehicle before a long trip. A tire

failure can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and breaking down on a busy

highway can be just as dangerous. Plan your route and adjust travel plans to

accommodate busier than normal roadways.

2. Never drink and drive. Citizens should never drink and drive or operate a boat when

under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Alcohol and drugs impact your decision-making,

coordination, reaction time, and vision which makes you vulnerable to several hazards. If

you do consume alcohol, do so responsibly and have a designated driver or safely utilize

a ride sharing service.

3. Obey the laws and avoid dangerous driving and boating behaviors. Do not go over

posted speed limits, avoid following too closely and always buckle up. Alabama law now

requires all occupants, front and back seat passengers to wear a seat belt. If enjoying the

water, personal flotation devices (PFDs) should be available to all passengers. Children 8

and younger must wear them at all times when on the water.

4. Keep in mind Alabama’s Move Over Law and use extreme caution in construction

zones. For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and

maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary

lane closures on the interstate after noon Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6, at

11:59 p.m.

5. Stay off the water during inclement weather. Even though Hurricane Ida is long gone,

summer thunderstorms are still a possibility. Monitor your local weather and avoid being

outdoors during thunder and lightning.

“There’s always situations that we feel like are preventable especially when it comes to distracted driving,” Burkett said. “We want people to put themselves in the best situation when an emergency does occur where they can react to it.”