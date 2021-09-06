An Approaching Front Means Higher Rain Chances for Labor Day

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak front will continue to slowly move southward through Central Alabama today and will eventually make it to the I-85 corridor by the mid to late afternoon hours. That will produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms acr5oss the area today. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s for our Labor Day.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The front stalls out across the region for Tuesday with scattered showers and and storms remaining in the forecast and that will continue into Wednesday as well. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, another front will drop into the state, and will bring a drier air mass into the state by Friday. Highs this week will be on either side of the 90 degree mark.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry air moves into the area to end off the workweek and our dew points will fall back into the lower 60s. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, expect sunny, dry days and it will remain comfortable. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s, followed by lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

IN THE TROPICS: Hurricane Larry remains a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph. Thankfully, Larry is no threat to U.S., but will certainly produce higher surf and stronger rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard over the next several days.

Else, where in the the tropics, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance.

The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a outstanding Labor Day!!!

Ryan