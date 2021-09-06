“CBS Mornings” Brings New Name, New Set and a New Look to Morning TV

by Alabama News Network Staff

“CBS Mornings” is the new name for the national morning newscast that airs on CBS 8 from 7-9 a.m., right after “Alabama News Rising.”

“CBS Mornings” will air from a new studio in Times Square, said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and the CBS Television Stations.

The new show will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst, who joins the team.

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” said Khemlani. “We’re adding a little bit of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ – every morning – on ‘CBS Mornings.'”

It will also feature arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason. And Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature with his “What to Watch” segment.

“CBS Mornings” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

MORE ABOUT “CBS MORNINGS”