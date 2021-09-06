Moment of Silence Planned for Those Who Died of COVID-19 in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A moment of silence is planned for noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to remember those who have died of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The Alabama Hospital Association is helping to organize the remembrance for more than 12,000 Alabamians who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and support those who are battling the virus.

Organizers are encouraging all Alabamians to participate wherever they are that day. Hospital staff and physicians from across the state are being asked to take part.

Tomorrow at noon, let’s take a moment to remember and honor those impacted by #COVID19. #ALHospitals pic.twitter.com/voYn4Jua8g — Alabama Hospital Association (@ALhospitals) September 6, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)