Voters to Elect New State Representative in Alabama House District 78
Voters in Alabama House District 78 will elect a new state representative on Tuesday.
The district covers a big part of Montgomery. Democratic candidate Kenyatte Hassell and Republican Loretta Grant are the candidates on the ballot. Hassell won a runoff in June to advance to the general election.
Voter turnout for the runoff was estimated at 3.91% by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.
The seat became open when then-Rep. Kirk Hatcher won a special election for Alabama Senate.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Stay with Alabama News Network for results.