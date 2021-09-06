Voters to Elect New State Representative in Alabama House District 78

by Alabama News Network Staff

Voters in Alabama House District 78 will elect a new state representative on Tuesday.

The district covers a big part of Montgomery. Democratic candidate Kenyatte Hassell and Republican Loretta Grant are the candidates on the ballot. Hassell won a runoff in June to advance to the general election.

Voter turnout for the runoff was estimated at 3.91% by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

The seat became open when then-Rep. Kirk Hatcher won a special election for Alabama Senate.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

