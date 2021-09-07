AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Number 1, Auburn Number 25
No surprise, Alabama remains the top-ranked college football team in the country. Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll.
The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received the other four first-place votes.
Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth. Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.
Auburn has made it into the poll at No. 25.
AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parentheses):
- Alabama (59)
- Georgia (4)
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Florida
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Miami
- Arizona State
- North Carolina
- Auburn
