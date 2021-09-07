AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Number 1, Auburn Number 25

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

No surprise, Alabama remains the top-ranked college football team in the country. Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll.

The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received the other four first-place votes.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth. Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.

Auburn has made it into the poll at No. 25.

AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parentheses):

  1.  Alabama (59)
  2. Georgia (4)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Utah
  22. Miami
  23. Arizona State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Auburn

